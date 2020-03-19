Global  

UK puts military on standby in London over coronavirus

UK puts military on standby in London over coronavirus

UK puts military on standby in London over coronavirus

20,000 British troops have been put on standby, Queen Elizabeth has left, and dozens of London underground stations have been closed.

This is the new reality in London.

Edward Baran reports.

UK puts military on standby in London over coronavirus

20,000 military personnel on standby, and dozens of underground train stations closed.

This is the new reality across London, as the coronavirus crisis shuts swathes of the economy.

Queen Elizabeth has left the city for Windsor Castle.

And against a background of panic buying in supermarkets and the biggest fall in sterling for decades, the British government moved to quash rumors that travel in and out of London would be restricted.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there's "zero prospect" of any restriction being placed on traveling in or out of the capital.

He added there were no plans to use the armed forces to maintain law and order, though the government put military reservists on formal notification.

An industry source said supermarkets were expecting police support amid fears that London was facing a virtual shutdown.

After ordering the closure of schools, Johnson on Wednesday said the government was ruling nothing out when asked whether he would bring in measures to lock down London.

He's asked the government to come up with plans for a so-called lockdown which would see businesses closed, transport services reduced, gatherings limited and more stringent controls imposed on the city.



UK puts military on standby as coronavirus shuts down swathes of London

The United Kingdom put 20,000 military personnel on standby, closed dozens of underground train...
Reuters - Published


