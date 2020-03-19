Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mayor Toms COVID 19 Interview

Mayor Toms COVID 19 Interview

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
Mayor Toms COVID 19 Interview
Mayor Toms COVID 19 Interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mayor Toms COVID 19 Interview

Virus.

Cities across the country are taking drastic measures in order to slow the spread of covid-19.

This morning....warner robins city mayor randy toms joins us live on the phone to let us know what the international city is doing to reduce the spread of this virus.

Good morning mayor toms. 1) all public city buildings in warner robins closed tuesday.

With a confirmed case of covid-19 in houston county, are c1 3 b13 you thinking of any other measures to take reduce the spread of the virus?

2) san francisco is following a "shelter in place" policy - c1 3 b13 where residents are told to go home and stay home, are you thinking of anything like that?

3) this person in houston county that has covid-19 - we know they work for a med stop and they're being isolated in their home, but do you know where in houston county they're from?

4)do you know if the person who c1 3 b13 has the virus was tested in houston county or outside of the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.