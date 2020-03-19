Mayor Toms COVID 19 Interview

Virus.

Cities across the country are taking drastic measures in order to slow the spread of covid-19.

This morning....warner robins city mayor randy toms joins us live on the phone to let us know what the international city is doing to reduce the spread of this virus.

Good morning mayor toms. 1) all public city buildings in warner robins closed tuesday.

With a confirmed case of covid-19 in houston county, are you thinking of any other measures to take reduce the spread of the virus?

2) san francisco is following a "shelter in place" policy - where residents are told to go home and stay home, are you thinking of anything like that?

3) this person in houston county that has covid-19 - we know they work for a med stop and they're being isolated in their home, but do you know where in houston county they're from?

4)do you know if the person who has the virus was tested in houston county or outside of the