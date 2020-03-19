Downtown Chico businesses face new challenges

Want.# as businesses work to support social distancing and other recommendations from government leaders -- many are slashing staff hours.

Action news now reporter mackenzie drigo shows us our local business owners are coping.

Every business owner i spoke to told me they had to cut hours and employyes.

(show us the closed businesses, step out of the way) as you can see most businesses downtown are closed or offering curbside pickup.

I spoke with aton axelson, the owner of old barn kitchen.

He says it has been extremely difficult because they're still recovering from the camp fire almost 18 months ago and now they have to deal with this crisis.

Crust bakery jeffery plumber says they're cutting workers hours which also leads to a cut in production.

Both owners told me they are going to take it day by day.

Live in downtown chico, mackenzie drigo, action news now coverage you can count on.

This week governor