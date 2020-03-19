Global  

Vietnamese man sculpts realistic bust by looking at just one photograph

Vietnamese man sculpts realistic bust by looking at just one photograph

Vietnamese man sculpts realistic bust by looking at just one photograph

Impressive timelapse video captures the moment this Vietnamese man intricately sculpts a wooden bust using just one photograph in Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam.

Vietnamese man sculpts realistic bust by looking at just one photograph

Impressive timelapse video captures the moment this Vietnamese man intricately sculpts a wooden bust using just one photograph in Ha Tinh Province, Vietnam.

Quoc Hoang is a professional wood and stone sculptor, who sculpts other people's portraits just by looking through their photos.

This particular work of art from March 2 only took Quoc Hoang one day to complete.




