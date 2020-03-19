How Is Queen Elizabeth Looking After Buckingham Palace Staff During the Coronavirus Pandemic?

Everyone is taking all the necessary precautions to keep safe during the coronavirus pandemic, including the British royal family.



Tweets about this 🧡 Go Gold Live 🧡 4/9/20 @NicolaSturgeon @NicolaSturgeon you say do the right thing? Then why is the corona virus patients 1 floor below the… https://t.co/NJRLGSdKe5 8 hours ago Geoff Dixon Just want to give a big thank you to all the staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead who are looking aft… https://t.co/t89Pgb3wyr 1 day ago Harini Chandrashekar @nelainedahlia93 Thanks for tip, Zef! She's one of my favorite royals in curtsying. She's absolutely adorable. I… https://t.co/CaMgfIpnNq 3 days ago PMG Note of the Day: This #MistakeMonday we have a Canadian 1954 $2 with Queen Elizabeth looking like she's been plucke… https://t.co/0Il2FuJoqe 1 week ago Tigertim Esq RT @AngelaBlacklaw: A huge thank you to the staff of ward 5D at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. Doing a sterling job l… 1 week ago Angela Blacklaw A huge thank you to the staff of ward 5D at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. Doing a sterling j… https://t.co/EWiyW5GAGH 1 week ago