Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How Is Queen Elizabeth Looking After Buckingham Palace Staff During the Coronavirus Pandemic?

How Is Queen Elizabeth Looking After Buckingham Palace Staff During the Coronavirus Pandemic?

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
How Is Queen Elizabeth Looking After Buckingham Palace Staff During the Coronavirus Pandemic?

How Is Queen Elizabeth Looking After Buckingham Palace Staff During the Coronavirus Pandemic?

Everyone is taking all the necessary precautions to keep safe during the coronavirus pandemic, including the British royal family.

Veuer’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GoGoldLive1

🧡 Go Gold Live 🧡 4/9/20 @NicolaSturgeon @NicolaSturgeon you say do the right thing? Then why is the corona virus patients 1 floor below the… https://t.co/NJRLGSdKe5 8 hours ago

bronowski666

Geoff Dixon Just want to give a big thank you to all the staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead who are looking aft… https://t.co/t89Pgb3wyr 1 day ago

c_harini

Harini Chandrashekar @nelainedahlia93 Thanks for tip, Zef! She's one of my favorite royals in curtsying. She's absolutely adorable. I… https://t.co/CaMgfIpnNq 3 days ago

PMGnotes

PMG Note of the Day: This #MistakeMonday we have a Canadian 1954 $2 with Queen Elizabeth looking like she's been plucke… https://t.co/0Il2FuJoqe 1 week ago

asmallteaser

Tigertim Esq RT @AngelaBlacklaw: A huge thank you to the staff of ward 5D at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. Doing a sterling job l… 1 week ago

AngelaBlacklaw

Angela Blacklaw A huge thank you to the staff of ward 5D at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. Doing a sterling j… https://t.co/EWiyW5GAGH 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.