Manta Rays Dive Up to 2,000 Feet At Night

Manta Rays Dive Up to 2,000 Feet At Night

Manta Rays Dive Up to 2,000 Feet At Night

A study looking at the nighttime habits of reef manta rays found that they explore much greater depths than previously known.

Divers in Australia free manta ray entangled in fishing line after it approached them [Video]

Divers in Australia free manta ray entangled in fishing line after it approached them

A manta ray entangled in a fishing line approached a group of divers off the coast of Lady Elliot Island, Australia, and waited to be set free. Filmed on February 26, the footage shows the large ray..

