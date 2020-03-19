Coronavirus isolation won't dull the Irish spirit!

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
An Irish-American man didn't let COVID-19 dampen his spirits when he hosted his own balcony party for St.

Patrick's Day.

An Irish-American man didn't let COVID-19 dampen his spirits when he hosted his own balcony party for St.

Patrick's Day.

The clip, filmed in Cavan, Ireland on March 17, shows a man standing on his balcony with an umbrella and the Irish flag while playing Irish music for his neighbours.

The current total in the Republic of Ireland has reached 366 infections and two deaths.




