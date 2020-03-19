Global  

Watch Live: Boris Johnson Gives Daily Coronavirus Update

Watch Live: Boris Johnson Gives Daily Coronavirus Update

Watch Live: Boris Johnson Gives Daily Coronavirus Update

As the coronavirus death toll continues to rise, the prime minister gives his daily conference.

He is expected to address confusion around a London lockdown and upcoming school closures which were announced yesterday.

