Meet James Kearsley, cancer survivor and accomplished fitness trainer

James Kearsley was an average australian teen who didn't go to a gym until the end of high school.

He started off strong and was hit with some troublesome news.

In 2014 he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a form of cancer that affects the blood.

After chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, the cancer had gone into remission.

After his battle with cancer, James decided to dedicate his time to teach others about healthy living and fitness training.

