Daily Dividend Report: EPD,A,INGR,WSM,VTR

Enterprise Products Partners today announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared the quarterly cash distribution to be paid to our limited partners with respect to the first quarter of 2020 of $0.445 per common unit, or $1.78 per unit on an annualized basis.

The quarterly distribution associated with the first quarter of 2020 is payable on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

This distribution represents a 1.7 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the first quarter of 2019.

Agilent Technologies today announced that a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share of common stock will be paid on April 22, 2020, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2020.

Today, the board of directors of Ingredion declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share on the Company's common stock.

The dividend is payable on April 27, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2020.

Williams-Sonoma, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share.

The dividend is payable on May 29, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 24, 2020.

As of March 1, 2020, the Company had 77,193,125 shares of common stock outstanding.

Ventas has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.7925 per share, payable in cash on April 14, 2020 to stockholders of record on April 1, 2020.

The dividend is the first quarterly installment of the Company's 2020 annual dividend.