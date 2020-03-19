Global  

Weekly Unemployment Claims up to 281,000 Due to Coronavirus Layoffs

Weekly Unemployment Claims up to 281,000 Due to Coronavirus Layoffs Jobless claims have reached their highest total since September 2017, according to the Labor Department.

The number rose from 211,000 unemployed last week.

Labor Department, via statement Labor Department, via statement Companies are just starting to announce coronavirus-related layoffs, so the jobless numbers are likely to rise again next week.

Ian Shepherdson from Pantheon Macroeconomics believes the number could be as high as 2-3 million unemployed.

Ian Shepherdson, via CNBC

Recent related news from verified sources

Unemployment: US weekly jobless claims jump amid coronavirus layoffs

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits jumped last week as the coronavirus prompted...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by Reuters, Reuters India, Delawareonline


Coronavirus layoffs push U.S. weekly jobless claims to two-and-a-half-year high

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surged by the most since 2012 to a...
Reuters - Published Also reported by Seattle Times



LibraryofData RT @ReutersBiz: Weekly unemployment claims surged to a two-and-a-half-year high as companies laid off workers because of the coronavirus pa… 43 seconds ago

Alden💙Richards RT @Reuters: Weekly unemployment claims surged to a two-and-a-half-year high as companies laid off workers because of the coronavirus pande… 3 minutes ago

Reuters Business Weekly unemployment claims surged to a two-and-a-half-year high as companies laid off workers because of the corona… https://t.co/ikX0ZI3fHr 7 minutes ago

WJTV 12 News The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits surged last week by 70,000 to the highest level… https://t.co/yumdtt6KYF 12 minutes ago

Brian Wood RT @GretaLWall: #NEW Weekly jobless claims surge to the highest level since September 2017. @USDOL reports 281,000 Americans filed initia… 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Unemployment Claims Rise Amid Outbreak [Video]

Unemployment Claims Rise Amid Outbreak

As coronavirus outbreak triggers layoffs, unemployment claims are on the rise.

Duration: 01:07Published
U.S. layoffs surge amid coronavirus shut down [Video]

U.S. layoffs surge amid coronavirus shut down

Weekly unemployment claims surged to a 2-1/2 year high as companies laid off workers because of the coronavirus pandemic that has frozen economic activity. Conway G. Gittens has more.

Duration: 01:46Published
