Coronavirus | PM Modi proposes 'janta curfew': Watch full speech

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 28:58s
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

He exhorted the people to adhere to a self-imposed 'janta curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, 2020.

He also asked the people to gather at their doors and balconies at exactly 5 pm on that day to express gratitude to those who have been working tirelessly to battle the pandemic.

He also asked the people to not get complacent since the situation in India is better than some other countries.

The Prime Minister also asked people to not hoard essential items as their regular supply would be ensured.

