EU's top Brexit negotiator has coronavirus

Michel Barnier -- The European Union's chief negotiator for Brexit, revealed on Thursday (March 19) that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted on his Twitter, Barnier said he was feeling good and respecting strict isolation measures at home in France.

(SOUNDBITE) (French) EUROPEAN UNION CHIEF BREXIT NEGOTIATOR, MICHEL BARNIER, SAYING: "During this very serious coronavirus crisis that is touching the entire world and Europe in particular, I simply wanted to tell you in person that I was tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

I am feeling as well can be, strictly confined at home.

And at this moment I would like to express a word of support and respect for all the many families affected, often very seriously, by this disease and this virus.

I also would like to express my gratitude and respect for the medical staff who are doing an incredible job, I can testify to that myself.'' The coronavirus crisis has raised doubts about whether it was still realistic for Britain and the EU to reach a divorce agreement before the end of the transition period on December 31.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier that Brexit was not being discussed much in his Downing Street office at the moment, given the demands of the response to coronavirus, but that he had no intention of moving the deadline.