Cal Fire butte County prepares for coronavirus emergencies

This week, action news now has been telling an* showing you how local first responders are dealing with the coronavirus.

I talked with a cal fire respresentative..

Who says the agency - is ready!

When it comes to helping the public...*an* keeping crews safe - representatives with cal fire butte count y say protocl is in place.

I spoke with cal fire captain, john gaddie - via phone.

"what can we do to help you help us?

Listen to what government officials are saying... keeping social distancing, washing hands, only going out for the necessessities if needed to."

He says the department is fully stafed and ready for any situation which could arise.

For safety of crew... he says callers to 9-1-1 are asked pre- screening questions: do you have flu- like symptoms, a fever, cough...have you had contact with anyone potentially exposed?

Regardless of the answers... he says first responders will alway* provide care... but now, they can take precautions in advance.

"if there is some kind of situation in which a patient is highly contagious of some kind of disease, we always have ppe measures in place to deal with those kinds of patients."

P.p.e... personal protection equipment... includes gloves, eye protection and if warranted... body gowns.

"we're going to act proessional professional and provide care based on signs and symptoms at the time."

Captain gaddie says cal fire members are also now working closely with public health departments... helping members establish "incident command" structures - that's protocol to be used for coronavirus- related emergencies which could occur.

