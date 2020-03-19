Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 1st case of COVID-19 in HamCo; officials urge people to stay home

1st case of COVID-19 in HamCo; officials urge people to stay home

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 32:02s - Published < > Embed
1st case of COVID-19 in HamCo; officials urge people to stay home

1st case of COVID-19 in HamCo; officials urge people to stay home

The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Hamilton County, public health officials said on Thursday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Third Wisconsin case of COVID-19 is confirmed; second in Dane County

State and Dane County officials announced a third person in Wisconsin has tested positive for...
bizjournals - Published

Philadelphia cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade

Philadelphia's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade scheduled for Sunday has been canceled, officials...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SHWNYLO

 1st case of COVID-19 in HamCo; officials urge people to stay home https://t.co/4JIdFQAU84 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Worst-Case Estimates for US Coronavirus Deaths [Video]

The Worst-Case Estimates for US Coronavirus Deaths

The Worst-Case Estimates for US Coronavirus Deaths Centers for Disease Control (CDC) officials have presented four possible scenarios for the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. The scenarios have not..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
Tri-County Health hosts COVID-19 virtual town hall [Video]

Tri-County Health hosts COVID-19 virtual town hall

Tri-County Health, which covers Douglas, Adams and Arapahoe counties, held a virtual town hall meeting on COVID-19 on Wednesday to discuss preparations and responses to the virus and so people can ask..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:14Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.