Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > An Auto Insurance Discount for Teachers!

An Auto Insurance Discount for Teachers!

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 07:11s - Published < > Embed
An Auto Insurance Discount for Teachers!

An Auto Insurance Discount for Teachers!

Attention all teachers!

If you&apos;re sitting at home social distancing, this could be the perfect distraction for you.

COUNTRY Financial was rated #2 overall by JD Power in claims satisfaction, and they have a special deal for all educators.

Financial advisor Matthew Holbrook sees less claims coming in from responsible people like teachers and is giving them an additional 10% off their auto policy.

He joins us to share all the details about this special offer.

For more information, please call Matthew Holbrook at 414-332-2137 or email him at [email protected]

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.