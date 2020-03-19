Tom Hanks' sister: He's not great but still OK

Global  

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Tom Hanks' sister Sandra Hanks Benoiton has said he is "not great, but still OK" after he and wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with coronavirus in Australia.

