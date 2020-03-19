Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Celebs took to social media for virtual performance

Celebs took to social media for virtual performance

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Celebs took to social media for virtual performance

Celebs took to social media for virtual performance

As the coronavirus outbreak forces people to stay at home across the globe, celebrities went online for virtual performancing, hoping to give their audience some entertainment while they are in quarantine.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Celebs took to social media for virtual performance

Celebrities around the world posted videos on social media, giving online performances for people who are staying at home.

As social distancing become the advice from health authorities, musical stars try to make sure being stuck indoor is a little less lonely.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin started virtual concert series with the #togetherathome, John Legend, Ronan Keating, Keith Urban followed suit, livestreaming performances.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Truthlikealion

❌ Qssential Patriot ❌ RT @ET_Specials: Several celebrities like actors, singers and politicians across the world have been diagnosed with #coronavirus Many of th… 4 days ago

DeborahDiltz

Deborah Diltz RT @DeborahDiltz: @KTHopkins @tamiher17360728 Love you, Katie! A couple US Celebs have done it right: Steve Martin took to Social Media and… 5 days ago

DeborahDiltz

Deborah Diltz @KTHopkins @tamiher17360728 Love you, Katie! A couple US Celebs have done it right: Steve Martin took to Social Med… https://t.co/HwEYqVj7Da 5 days ago

MaheshSrinithi

Hakuna matata @prismaticjonas @NickGirl100 People just want to find a dumb reason to hate upon her. But her good deeds are never… https://t.co/4ZYPbDMmBb 6 days ago

ET_Specials

ET Specials Several celebrities like actors, singers and politicians across the world have been diagnosed with #coronavirus Man… https://t.co/P2SABSKKst 6 days ago

juliamfighters

Julia Montes RT @panaynewsdotnet: On actress Julia Montes’ special day, fellow celebrities took to social media to greet her a happy birthday. https://… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.