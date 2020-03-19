Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tulsi Gabbard > Gabbard Drops Out

Gabbard Drops Out

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Gabbard Drops Out

Gabbard Drops Out

On Thursday, Tulsi Gabbard ended her bid for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 elections.

Business Insider reports she was the last female candidate in the Democratic race.

Gabbard had the smallest net worth of the candidates before dropping out.

With Gabbard's exit, the race for the nomination is down to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Forbes estimates that Gabbard's net worth is around $500,000.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Gabbard Drops Out

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.



Recent related news from verified sources

Gabbard marches on in Democratic primary despite virtually no chance of winning nomination

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s big victories in Tuesday’s primaries are making it seem more...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AmyDay25286027

Amy Day RT @JackPosobiec: Tulsi just endorsed one of the top backers of the Iraq War https://t.co/0sUFoBfEuZ 3 seconds ago

LuisAlgorta

Social Enterprise RT @RachBlevins: Four years after quitting as the vice chair of the DNC to endorse Sanders over Clinton, Tulsi Gabbard is now dropping her… 6 seconds ago

SueG907

Sue Gosland🇺🇸🌊🌎🌊 RT @joncoopertweets: Tulsi Gabbard drops Democratic presidential bid, offers full support to Joe Biden https://t.co/rrHXLckgdP 9 seconds ago

melchorley

melzzie RT @catturd2: Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out of Presidential Race, Endorses Biden. LOL - what a phony! 11 seconds ago

mtaft48

Mike Taft RT @CallingBSonU: Gabbard drops out and endorses Biden. You couldn't ask for an easier opponent than Biden. All you have to do to throw hi… 14 seconds ago

Bc10162

Bc1016 RT @CaliTrumpLady: And there it is. This is all so fishy to me. #Biden cannot possibly be a viable candidate. No one in their right mind be… 43 seconds ago

Ev__K

Eva Karagiozidou What a joke during #QuarentineLife #Tulsi Gabbard drops out of presidential race and endorses Joe #Biden https://t.co/zDlypfDgYX 50 seconds ago

LindaWarriorGal

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸LindaAFBB⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @american_damn: AAAANNNNDDD.... SHE'S GONE 💥💥💥 https://t.co/yQzn7CHeBP 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.