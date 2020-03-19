Rural school district working to help students

Week, the month after, those have been the conversations.

Dealing with the uncertainty has been the hard part and just trying to be positive and doing what we can to support kids.")one way the school will keep going while out of the building...using online learning...(nat sound: working on chromebooks)(sot, jeff walker: "chromebooks are pretty cool as long as they can go home and they do have the internet, they can continue to work on things in google classroom and other resources that we've been teaching the teachers to use.") every student..k-12..will take home a chromebook..but if a family doesn't have access to the internet..teachers and staff are using other methods of teaching...(sot, craig walker: "we're providing like they do and they don't have access, so they are getting supplies that they need.") (sot, jeff walker: "we are sending home packets that they can utilitze during their extended stay and those that do have the internet.

We're trying to enrich and interact with things as you know the kids love.")school officials believe they have a good understanding of what the students will need in the near future...as the situation will continue to change in the next few weeks...(sot, jeff walker: "we are in some unchartered territory here and nothing like this in our lifetimes.") chris roush...kq2 news>>