Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rural school district working to help students

Rural school district working to help students

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
Rural school district working to help students
Rural school district working to help students
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Rural school district working to help students

Week, the month after, those have been the conversations.

Dealing with the uncertainty has been the hard part and just trying to be positive and doing what we can to support kids.")one way the school will keep going while out of the building...using online learning...(nat sound: working on chromebooks)(sot, jeff walker: "chromebooks are pretty cool as long as they can go home and they do have the internet, they can continue to work on things in google classroom and other resources that we've been teaching the teachers to use.") every student..k-12..will take home a chromebook..but if a family doesn't have access to the internet..teachers and staff are using other methods of teaching...(sot, craig walker: "we're providing like they do and they don't have access, so they are getting supplies that they need.") (sot, jeff walker: "we are sending home packets that they can utilitze during their extended stay and those that do have the internet.

We're trying to enrich and interact with things as you know the kids love.")school officials believe they have a good understanding of what the students will need in the near future...as the situation will continue to change in the next few weeks...(sot, jeff walker: "we are in some unchartered territory here and nothing like this in our lifetimes.") chris roush...kq2 news>>




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.