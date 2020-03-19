Governor Issues Executive Order 03/19/20

Governor tate reeves signs an executive order closing schools until april 17th.

// reeves made the announcement this morning on facebook live.

// the governor says this decision may have been the hardest he's ever had to make.

// he encouraged everyone to stay at home during this time.

// school districts will continue to receive state funding and teachers will continue to be paid.

// reeves also relaxed state testing requirements.

// he also asked residents to stay away from hospitals unless they need urgent medical