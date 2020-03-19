Kids Sing Original Song About Social Distancing and Hygiene to Stop Spread of Coronavirus

Global  

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
These three kids wrote an original song as a friendly message to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

They sang the song while one of them played the piano, stating the importance of staying home, social distancing, and keeping good hygiene.

