Coronavirus Headlines For March 19

Kara Burnick RT @koamfox14: Watch the latest headlines related to COVID-19 as of Noon, March 19, 2020. https://t.co/E1oOW9gQgW 1 minute ago

MarthaLeah Nangalama GLOBAL HEADLINES WE MAY HAVE MISSED - Thousands of Medical Staff Infected With Coronavirus in Italy… https://t.co/M2bBAdLQAI 20 minutes ago

Google Hits Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 19, 2020 https://t.co/QdXJh4depp https://t.co/LNAorCh7UE 36 minutes ago

Mollie Kate Benghazi🇺🇸 Coronavirus top midday headlines for March 19, 2020 https://t.co/jOYwl4cvmg via @YouTube 44 minutes ago

KOAM News Now Watch the latest headlines related to COVID-19 as of Noon, March 19, 2020. https://t.co/E1oOW9gQgW 47 minutes ago

CROSBY/MALKIN 2020 RT @TedNesi: .@GovRaimondo is scheduled to give her daily coronavirus briefing coming up at 1pm. Usually starts within 15 minutes of announ… 57 minutes ago

thaiparampil Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 headlines from around Houston, Texas, and the world for Thursday, March 19. https://t.co/xIt2otNPzN 1 hour ago