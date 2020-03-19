Two members of Congress test positive for coronavirus 46 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:29s - Published Two members of Congress test positive for coronavirus Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah, said on Wednesday they had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first members of Congress known to have contracted the respiratory illness. Colette Luke has more.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this jack_suttipong RT @CNN: Two members of Congress have now tested positive for coronavirus, ushering in a new and more dire stage in the congressional respo… 5 seconds ago Ken Mc RT @Amer1Patriot: Self-quarantine seems to be the new catch phrase in Congress as two members test positive. President Trump reacted before… 2 minutes ago Cecelia Utnik RT @jsolomonReports: First two members of Congress test positive for coronavirus. Will Congress shift voting off the floor to mobile or dig… 3 minutes ago Drunkenhausfrau RT @OrinKerr: "Two members of Congress test positive for the coronavirus." https://t.co/XFqtMOXcKA https://t.co/8u4qDbSfu7 6 minutes ago Elias Mbvukuta Coronavirus: 2 Members Of Congress Test Positive For COVID-19 https://t.co/IAwck3DEad 6 minutes ago