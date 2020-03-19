Global  

Two members of Congress test positive for coronavirus

Two members of Congress test positive for coronavirus

Two members of Congress test positive for coronavirus

Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah, said on Wednesday they had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first members of Congress known to have contracted the respiratory illness.

Colette Luke has more.

