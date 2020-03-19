Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson > Boris Johnson: Coronavirus tide can be turned in next 12 weeks

Boris Johnson: Coronavirus tide can be turned in next 12 weeks

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Boris Johnson: Coronavirus tide can be turned in next 12 weeks

Boris Johnson: Coronavirus tide can be turned in next 12 weeks

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the tide can be turned in the coronavirus fight 'within the next 12 weeks' as he updated the public on the timetable for restrictions.

Mr Johnson thanked the British public for the 'huge efforts' they have taken in complying with the advice to help battle against Covid-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson - 'we can turn tide on coronavirus within 12 weeks'

Boris Johnson - 'we can turn tide on coronavirus within 12 weeks'Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces we can turn the tide on the coronavirus within three months,...
Grimsby Telegraph - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

PM 'confident' on sending Covid-19 'packing' [Video]

PM 'confident' on sending Covid-19 'packing'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is confident the UK can turn the tide in the next 12 weeks and send coronavirus 'packing' but only if people adhere to the government's advice. Report by Etemadil. Like us..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:32Published
Drastic fall in numbers at Nottingham shopping mall [Video]

Drastic fall in numbers at Nottingham shopping mall

Very few customers at Giltbrook Shopping Centre, Nottingham Out of town shopping centres face low footfall in the wake of Covid-19. The PM has said everyone in the UK should avoid "non-essential"..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.