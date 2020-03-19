3 DTE workers, 3 vendors test positive for COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:23s - Published 3 DTE workers, 3 vendors test positive for COVID-19 In the last 24 hours, three DTE employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the company says.

Tweets about this Sue🍓🍀🌈💛💙 RT @wxyzdetroit: DTE says none of the employees' or contractors' jobs involved contact with customers. https://t.co/6BPus3prht 3 hours ago WXYZ Detroit DTE says none of the employees' or contractors' jobs involved contact with customers. https://t.co/6BPus3prht 6 hours ago