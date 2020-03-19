Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson > Boris Johnson: Be reasonable in your shopping

Boris Johnson: Be reasonable in your shopping

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Boris Johnson: Be reasonable in your shopping

Boris Johnson: Be reasonable in your shopping

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells the public to be sensible with their shopping as customers continue to buy in bulk amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He told reporters there was no reason for the shops to be empty, but told people to be considerate when they buy.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wible1

William Bruce Faint RT @Haggis_UK: Boris Johnson blathering, when firm clear action on #panicbuying is required. "Please be reasonable in your shopping." 🤔 #… 20 minutes ago

SquirrelCyril

cyril This is what you call shop making profit with people lifes and boris Johnson answer to be reasonable when your… https://t.co/tWDkPqyLkt 43 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Boris Johnson: Be reasonable in your shopping: https://t.co/BM46Hcmjbn #BorisJohnson 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.