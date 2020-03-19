Global  

Ford Might Limit The Number Of Shoppers Allowed In Ontario Grocery Stores

Ford Might Limit The Number Of Shoppers Allowed In Ontario Grocery Stores

Ford Might Limit The Number Of Shoppers Allowed In Ontario Grocery Stores

Desperate times, desperate measures.

The latest update on the development of COVID-19 in Ontario has reported another increase in cases, and still some people who are assuming the worst can&apos;t seem to stop panic buying.

Premier Doug Ford spoke to reporters on Wednesday, March 18, when he suggested he could look to limit the number of shoppers who are allowed in provincial grocery stores at any given time.

