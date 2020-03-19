Global  

Bank of England cuts rates to 0.1%, ramps up bond-buying

Bank of England cuts rates to 0.1%, ramps up bond-buying

Bank of England cuts rates to 0.1%, ramps up bond-buying

The Bank of England cut interest rates to 0.1% on Thursday, its second emergency rate cut in just over a week, and promised 200 billion pounds of bond purchases in a fresh attempt to shield Britain&apos;s economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

Adam Reed reports.

Chris Whitty: This is not a trivial infection for everybody, even young adults

Chris Whitty: This is not a trivial infection for everybody, even young adults

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said the vast majority of people in all age groups would recover but it was a mistake for young people who are healthy to think they would all..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
Dow drops almost 3,000 points

Dow drops almost 3,000 points

U.S. stocks suffered their biggest one-day drop Monday since the 1987 crash. As Fred Katayama reports, the Fed's emergency action fueled investor anxiety over a potential recession due to the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published
