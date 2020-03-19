Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bill de Blasio > Mayor de Blasio: Musk Offered Ventilators

Mayor de Blasio: Musk Offered Ventilators

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Mayor de Blasio: Musk Offered Ventilators

Mayor de Blasio: Musk Offered Ventilators

Late last night, Elon Musk promised a fan that Tesla “will make ventilators if there is a shortage.” Several hours later, Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed that there is a national shortage, took him up on his offer, and now it’s time for Musk to pay up.

“@elonmusk New York City is buying!” he tweeted, adding: “Our… Read more...

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NYC mayor asks Elon Musk to manufacture ventilators for COVID-19 patients

NYC mayor asks Elon Musk to manufacture ventilators for COVID-19 patientsPhoto by Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted on...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •TechCrunch


NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking Elon Musk for Tesla-made ventilators as the city's hospitals face a shortage (TSLA)

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking Elon Musk for Tesla-made ventilators as the city's hospitals face a shortage (TSLA)· After Elon Musk said on Twitter that he and Tesla could start making ventilators to assist...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

De Blasio Asks Elon Musk For Ventilators [Video]

De Blasio Asks Elon Musk For Ventilators

Elon Musk said on Twitter that he and Tesla could start making ventilators to assist hospitals with CoronaVirus Patients. Business Insider reports that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took Musk up..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.