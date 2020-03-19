Global  

16 new Coronavirus cases; State total up to 50

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 with 18 total cases in the coastal counties.

- - now to an update on the - coronavirus cases in- mississippi...- the mississippi state departmen- of health is- reporting 16 new cases of - covid-19 in the state, with 18- total cases in- the coastal counties.

- seven counties now have their - first case of coronavirus.- this includes holmes, jones,- smith, walthall, wilkinson, - winston and yazoo counties.

- the state total now stands at - 50, with 602 individuals- tested.

