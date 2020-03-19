Global  

Governor: Indiana schools closed until May 1 over COVID-19 worries

All Indiana schools will be closed until May 1 in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Gov.

Eric Holcomb said on Thursday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Parents have questions after Kansas governor orders schools to close [Video]

Parents have questions after Kansas governor orders schools to close

What's normally a fun-filled spring break has parents trying to plan ahead.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:27Published
Gov. Gavin Newsom Says Coronavirus Likely To Keep Many Schools Closed Into Summer [Video]

Gov. Gavin Newsom Says Coronavirus Likely To Keep Many Schools Closed Into Summer

California Governor Gavin Newsom provides an update on impacts of coronavirus on state's school system

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:13Published
