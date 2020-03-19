Sacramento County Orders People To Stay Inside 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:27s - Published Sacramento County Orders People To Stay Inside Just before midnight tonight, residents of Sacramento County will be placed under a legal order to stay inside. 0

