Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sacramento County Orders People To Stay Inside

Sacramento County Orders People To Stay Inside

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Sacramento County Orders People To Stay Inside

Sacramento County Orders People To Stay Inside

Just before midnight tonight, residents of Sacramento County will be placed under a legal order to stay inside.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ayeyodianna

Dianna Thao RT @BrandonRittiman: NOW: Sacramento County orders people to stay home as of 11:59pm tonight (Thurs 3/19) except for "essential" activities… 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sacramento County Urging People To Stay Home [Video]

Sacramento County Urging People To Stay Home

It's not an order -- rather a guideline. Everyone who can work from home is urged to do so.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:22Published
Releasing Inmates Early? [Video]

Releasing Inmates Early?

Health officials urge people to stay home as much as possible, and now Sacramento County inmates might get the same opportunity.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:57Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.