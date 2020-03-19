Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Two Kern County residents test positive for the coronavirus

Two Kern County residents test positive for the coronavirus

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 03:17s - Published < > Embed
Two Kern County residents test positive for the coronavirus

Two Kern County residents test positive for the coronavirus

Two Kern County residents test positive for the coronavirus, officials say they are being told to self isolate

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

2 new COVID-19 cases found in Linn County

Oregon health officials Wednesday night said two new cases of COVID-19 tested positive in Linn...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

23ABC Midday News: Top Stories for March 19, 2020 [Video]

23ABC Midday News: Top Stories for March 19, 2020

The Department of Public Health has confirmed two cases of coronavirus in Kern County residents. This is in addition to the non-resident who tested positive on Tuesday. Plus, testing is underway for..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 11:14Published
Two Kern County residents test positive for coronavirus [Video]

Two Kern County residents test positive for coronavirus

The Department of Public Health has confirmed two cases of coronavirus in Kern County residents. This is in addition to the non-resident who tested positive on Tuesday.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:17Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.