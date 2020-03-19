Escaped inmates captured in D’Iberville

Average - - - - temperatures will prevail - through the weekend.- upper flow pattern flattens to- zonal flow sunday with some - perturbations moving- two inmates who escaped from a- - - - community work center were- captured.

- 23 year old bobby charles morga- and 20 year old caleb - andrew johnston were capture- after escaping from - the wilkinson county community- work center in- woodville on tuesday.

- officers located the two men in- a mobile park home in - d'iberville.- both morgan and johnston are- facing additional charges - including, escape and theft.- morgan had been serving 11- years, since 2016, for four - counts of - burglary.

- johnston was sentenced to 16- years in august 2016 on two - counts of grand larceny, three- counts of nonresidential- burglary, and vehicle burglary.- - meanwhile, the biloxi police- department needs your help- finding a missing person.

- 38-year-old donald holden - reportedly went missing after h- told the reporting party he was- going to an unknown - location in d'iberville to "han- out with some guys."- the reporting party says holden- did not take his- medication, which could cause - problems for those- around him.

- holden is a black male, 5 feet - inches tall, weighing 140lbs, - and was last seen wearing a lon- sleeved white shirt and - blue jeans, driving a silver- - - - 2003 grand marquis with - mississippi tag had0353.- if you have any information on- this case, contact the- biloxi police department.

- - now to an update on the - coronavirus cases in- mississippi...- the mississippi state departmen- of health is- reporting 16 new cases of - covid-19 in the state, with 18- total cases in- the coastal counties.

- seven counties