Calling this market bottom will be especially hard: analyst

The severity and speed of the market decline makes it extremely difficult to call the bottom, says Thomson Reuters Stocks Buzz analyst Terence Gabriel.

Gabriel typically looks at the volatility index and number of stocks hitting new lows to gauge a market bottom, but the quick shift to a bear market from a bull market is making that call even more difficult than usual.




Signs to detect a market bottom: analyst

Signs to detect a market bottom: analyst

Thomson Reuters technical analyst Terence Gabriel says the 2008 market crash gives investors clues on what it may take for the indexes to hit a bottom.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:09Published
