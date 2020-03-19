China Reports No
New Cases of Coronavirus The country revealed
the milestone
on Thursday.
It is the first time since the
coronavirus crisis began in Dec.,
that no new cases have been reported by the country.
China has instituted extreme
measures since the outbreak, including
the quarantine of entire regions.
Overall, China's approach
has received global criticism.
Reports that the country attempted
to conceal early evidence of what has
become a pandemic, have received
particular condemnation.
Critics say censoring tactics
made the harsher measures necessary,
as they allowed the disease to spread unchecked.
Nearly 89,000 cases in China have
resulted in more than 3,200 deaths.