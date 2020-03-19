China Reports No New Cases of Coronavirus The country revealed the milestone on Thursday.

It is the first time since the coronavirus crisis began in Dec., that no new cases have been reported by the country.

China has instituted extreme measures since the outbreak, including the quarantine of entire regions.

Overall, China's approach has received global criticism.

Reports that the country attempted to conceal early evidence of what has become a pandemic, have received particular condemnation.

Critics say censoring tactics made the harsher measures necessary, as they allowed the disease to spread unchecked.

Nearly 89,000 cases in China have resulted in more than 3,200 deaths.