Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Evangeline Lilly > Evangeline Lilly refusing to social distance herself amid coronavirus pandemic

Evangeline Lilly refusing to social distance herself amid coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Evangeline Lilly refusing to social distance herself amid coronavirus pandemic

Evangeline Lilly refusing to social distance herself amid coronavirus pandemic

Evangeline Lilly is refusing to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she doesn't want to give up her "freedom".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Evangeline Lilly Is Not Social Distancing, Despite Being 'Immune Compromised at the Moment'

It does not appear as if Evangeline Lilly is practicing social distancing during the Coronavirus...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Visual Artist Illustrates Social Distancing [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Visual Artist Illustrates Social Distancing

This visual artist based in California uses matches to represent people. His video illustrates the importance of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. As each match burns, the flame jumps to..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:11Published
The state of California wants residents to "social distance" amid the Coronavirus pandemic [Video]

The state of California wants residents to "social distance" amid the Coronavirus pandemic

All in an effort to protect the most vunerable

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 01:29Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.