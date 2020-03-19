Evangeline Lilly refusing to social distance herself amid coronavirus pandemic 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:03s - Published Evangeline Lilly refusing to social distance herself amid coronavirus pandemic Evangeline Lilly is refusing to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she doesn't want to give up her "freedom".

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Evangeline Lilly Is Not Social Distancing, Despite Being 'Immune Compromised at the Moment' It does not appear as if Evangeline Lilly is practicing social distancing during the Coronavirus...

Just Jared - Published 6 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this