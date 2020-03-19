Global  

Pinellas County votes to close public beaches amid coronavirus concerns

Pinellas County votes to close public beaches amid coronavirus concerns

Pinellas County votes to close public beaches amid coronavirus concerns

As part of the nation's push to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

