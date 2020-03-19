Pinellas County votes to close public beaches amid coronavirus concerns

As part of the nation's push to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.



Recent related videos from verified sources City of Naples closing all public beaches



The City of Naples will be closing all public beaches within city limits beginning today through Monday, March 30th. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:37 Published 23 hours ago Indian River County schools give students laptops for remote learning



Indian River County is making sure students are prepared for remote learning now that all public and private K-12 schools in Florida will be closed through April 15 due to concerns over the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:07 Published 1 day ago