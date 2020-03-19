Global  

Tributes paid to former footballer Peter Whittingham

Tributes paid to former footballer Peter Whittingham

Tributes paid to former footballer Peter Whittingham

Cardiff City supporters lay floral tributes, scarves, shirts and flags outside the Cardiff City Stadium in memory of former Bluebird Peter Whittingham, who died on Thursday aged 35.

The former Cardiff playmaker suffered head injuries at a pub in Barry on March 7 from what South Wales Police have described as an “accidental fall”.

