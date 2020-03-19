'...I have to pay that back with interest.' Are loans enough to help small businesses

Investigating.

"many local businesses say"..

They're feeling the impact of closures "due to covid-19 concerns".

Low-interest small business loans are available.

We told you "yesterday"..

Places like "fi-fi's lunchbox" and "j-ford's" have let employees go.

They can use "these loans" toward "payroll", "accounts payable", and "fixed debts".

But "some say"..

It's not the kind of help they need.

/////// (18.38.23) "i just don't understand how the government can close down local businesses and not have any type of incentives besdies an s-b-a loan with an interest rate.

That's the last thing we want to do right now is to go out and borrow that i have to pay back with interest."

/////// "fifi's"..

Also told us..

That some of their suppliers "have extended their deadlines" to help offset their