'...I have to pay that back with interest.' Are loans enough to help small businesses

'...I have to pay that back with interest.' Are loans enough to help small businesses

'...I have to pay that back with interest.' Are loans enough to help small businesses

'...I have to pay that back with interest.'

Are loans enough to help small businesses

'...I have to pay that back with interest.' Are loans enough to help small businesses

Investigating.

"many local businesses say"..

They're feeling the impact of closures "due to covid-19 concerns".

Low-interest small business loans are available.

We told you "yesterday"..

Places like "fi-fi's lunchbox" and "j-ford's" have let employees go.

They can use "these loans" toward "payroll", "accounts payable", and "fixed debts".

But "some say"..

It's not the kind of help they need.

/////// (18.38.23) "i just don't understand how the government can close down local businesses and not have any type of incentives besdies an s-b-a loan with an interest rate.

That's the last thing we want to do right now is to go out and borrow that i have to pay back with interest."

/////// "fifi's"..

Also told us..

That some of their suppliers "have extended their deadlines" to help offset their



SBA disaster loans could help businesses hit hard by coronavirus

Local businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic may soon have access to disaster...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Delawareonline


Small Business Association to disburse out up to $2M in loans for companies impacted by COVID-19

The U.S. Small Business Administration will be offering low-interest federal disaster loans to small...
bizjournals - Published


Entire Trump Stock Market Rally Has Been Erased

Entire Trump Stock Market Rally Has Been Erased

Entire Trump Stock Market Rally Has Been Erased After the Dow's Tuesday loss of 1,800 points, the index fell below 19,732 points. This was the Dow's level on the day before Trump's inauguration, Jan...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published
Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published
