People reportedly going door to door in Cumberland County claiming they need to test you for the cor

People reportedly going door to door in Cumberland County claiming they need to test you for the coronavirus - this is a scam

Recently started a job.

"some wabash valley communities"..

Are warning..

"about scams" during this tough time.

"our team coverage" continues "this afternoon" with news 10's "patrece dayton".

////// it never seems to fail...someone takes advantage of a critical time.... to hurt you and your family.

That's the case in one wabash valley county.

In cumberland county, illinois...the health department says someone is going door to door claiming they were testing for the coronavirus.

Thankfully police were called.

But now.... law enforcement everywhere has a warning.

If someone comes to your home wanting to test you for the coronavirus or to sell you a test kit...call 9-1-1 or call your local police.

Get a description of the person.

What they're wearing...what kind of car they're driving and what location you saw them leaving.

Meanwhile, the vigo county health department told news 10...health workers will "not" be out in the community performing tests.

And whatever you do...never give anyone money or your credit card information to get tested or to purchase a test kit.

////// ..."make sure if you do talk to someone and they say they're from the vigo county health department make sure you're asking for identification and that they for sure work here.

You can call our number and always ask.

If someone says i'm from the health department..you're supposed to be quarantined..call us and make sure that guidance is correct.."

///// just to be clear...there are "no" mandated quarantines for any of our wabash valley communities.

Those mandates must come from the governor's office.

If you do need to call the vigo county health department...you see their number at the bottom of your screen.

812-462-3281 back to you.

//////




