Most day cares closing Monday

Most day cares closing Monday
With a few exceptions, most day cares are closing Monday.
Most day cares closing Monday

DAYS.THE EYEOPENER’S TODD KAZAKIEWICHIS LIVE AT THE STATE HOUSE TOEXPLAIN.TODD: STARTING MONDAY, ALLDAY CARES WILL CLOSE WITH THEEXCEPTION OF THE CHILDREN OFFRONTLINE WORKERS.HERE IS THE LIST OF THOSE WHOARE QUALIFIED.HEALTH CARE WORKERS, FIRSTRESPONDERS AND FAMILIES WITHVULNERABLE CHILDREN.OTHER ESSENTIAL WORKERS WILLALSO GET DAYCARE, LIKE THOSE INTHE TRANSPORTATION, GROCERY ANDPHARMACY SECTORS.




