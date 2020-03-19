Global  

NYC students line up in Queens for remote-learning supplies as coronavirus lockdown continues

Students in Astoria, Queens line up for tablets, laptops and other supplies for remote learning being handed by staff on Thursday (March 19).

Reports on the scene said masks and gloves were present but there wasn't much social distancing being practiced.

