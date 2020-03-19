Global  

Fish frys still available throughout community

There are still several places around the area offering fish frys, including the Deerfield Fire Department.

It's friday eve.... and the fish will be frying tomorrow.

Look for the entry and exit signs on firehouse road and trenton road!

Organizers say it's important to maintain a sense of normalcy and that's why they're still cooking.

--also, this is a huge fundraiser for the deerfield firehouse.

In the first three weeks, 36 hundred meals were served.

3:14:52 it's a wonderful thing for us as a department but it's also a wonderful thing for us a as a community and the surrounding communities - they look forward to it on fridays.

It's very much a social event 3:15:01 the deerfield drive thru runs from four to seven.

