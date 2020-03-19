Fish frys still available throughout community

Busus-- ses, and rewschannel 2.

It's friday eve.... and the fish will be frying tomorrow.

Deerfield firehouse -- mappeirehouse road and 2.

It's friday eve.... an the fish will be ow night!

Look for the entry and exit signs on firehouse road and trenton road!

Organizers say it's important to maintain a sense of normalcy and that's why they're still cooking.

--also, this is a huge fundraiser for the deerfield firehouse.

In the first three weeks, 36 hundred meals were served.

3:14:52 it's a wonderful thing for us as a department but it's also a wonderful thing for us a as a community and the surrounding communities - they look forward to it on fridays.

It's very much a social event 3:15:01 the deerfield drive thru runs from four to seven.

Shoutout to all the fire departments....and not for profits that hold fish tell us the times you're our to seven.

Shoutout to all the