'Playboy' Magazine Likely Closing Down for Good Ben Kohn, CEO of 'Playboy,' recently released a statement regarding the brand’s iconic adult entertainment magazine.

According to Kohn, the Spring 2020 Issue will be the final printed publication of the year for 'Playboy.'

It will also likely be their last printed publication ever, as Kohn said the decision was already one that had been under discussion for some time.

With the “disruption” of the coronavirus pandemic, that internal conversation was “forced to accelerate.” Ben Kohn, via Medium Kohn is not worried about the 'Playboy' brand, as he said video subscriptions and their social media pages were still growing.

For now, 'Playboy' will focus on a “digital first publishing schedule,” with the intention of bringing back some “printed offerings” in 2021.

