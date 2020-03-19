'Playboy' Magazine Likely
Closing Down for Good Ben Kohn, CEO of 'Playboy,' recently
released a statement regarding the brand’s
iconic adult entertainment magazine.
According to Kohn, the
Spring 2020 Issue will be the
final printed publication of the year for 'Playboy.'
It will also likely be their last printed publication
ever, as Kohn said the decision was already one that
had been under discussion for some time.
With the “disruption” of the
coronavirus pandemic, that internal
conversation was “forced to accelerate.” Ben Kohn,
via Medium Kohn is not worried about the
'Playboy' brand, as he said video subscriptions and
their social media pages were still growing.
For now, 'Playboy' will focus on a “digital first
publishing schedule,” with the intention of
bringing back some “printed offerings” in 2021.
Ben Kohn,
via Medium