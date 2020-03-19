King of Retweets 🔄💯®️ RT @segalink: Italy's death toll surpasses China's number of fatalities. 75% of New Yorkers must work from home. Prince Albert II of Monaco… 11 seconds ago

American freedom fighters RT @NBCNewsWorld: Monaco's Prince Albert II tests positive for coronavirus, the palace says in a statement Thursday https://t.co/nfhecvdl6B 36 seconds ago

Queen Bee #Princecharles #princealbert #coronavirus Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/aA3zAeAEaZ via @MailOnline 1 minute ago

M. RT @Reuters: Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus but his health is not a cause for concern, his office said https:/… 2 minutes ago

Television Carpathia 🚨 NEWS ALERT 🚨 Monaco's Prince Albert II tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/EsqWCJk0pX 2 minutes ago

Eileen Sharkey Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for new coronavirus, Palace says https://t.co/TdjpYt0Dpr 3 minutes ago