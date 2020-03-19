Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Laurens County under curfew after 2 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Laurens County under curfew after 2 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
Laurens County under curfew after 2 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Laurens County under curfew after 2 confirmed COVID-19 cases

The South Central Health District confirmed that there are now two cases of the COVID-19 virus in Laurens County.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Laurens County under curfew after 2 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Say anyone who has been exposed will be contacted by public health officals and monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. today, the south central health district ... confirmed two active cases of coronavirus in laurens county.

County officals declare a state of emergency within the county at a news conference today.

According to the health district... the patients were showing symptoms of the coronavirus when they contacted medical professionals.

Both patients are recieving treatment at fairview park hospital in dublin.

Hospital ceo don avery shared how his staff is handling the situation.

We have had 2 cases and these patients are under isolation, have been under isolation, and will continue to be so until they recover sufficiently enough to go home.

We do have a couple patients under investigation in the hospital in order to determine whether or not they have the covid 19 virus.

Fairview park hospital staff members urge...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.