Laurens County under curfew after 2 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Say anyone who has been exposed will be contacted by public health officals and monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. today, the south central health district ... confirmed two active cases of coronavirus in laurens county.

County officals declare a state of emergency within the county at a news conference today.

According to the health district... the patients were showing symptoms of the coronavirus when they contacted medical professionals.

Both patients are recieving treatment at fairview park hospital in dublin.

Hospital ceo don avery shared how his staff is handling the situation.

We have had 2 cases and these patients are under isolation, have been under isolation, and will continue to be so until they recover sufficiently enough to go home.

We do have a couple patients under investigation in the hospital in order to determine whether or not they have the covid 19 virus.

Fairview park hospital staff members urge...