Badin High Schoolers distribute art kits for children in need

Badin High School is one of many education facilities that sent its students home due to COVID-19.

But, before going into quarantine, Badin students prepared surprises for children at St.

Joseph Orphanage and the Booker T.

Washington Community Center.

“We’re putting together boxes for kids who may not have art supplies at home,” said Badin Junior Caroline Hughes.

