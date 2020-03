Who's eligible for paid leave under new COVID-19 laws?

FORECLOSURES.THERE ARE NOWFEDERAL AND STATELAWS FOR PAID LEAVEDURING DURING THISPANDEMIC.... BUT NOTEVERYONE ISELIGIBLE.THE I-TEAM'S CHARLIESPECHT IS WORKINGTO CLEAR UP SOME OFTHE CONFUSION.LARRY MILLS/LOCALWORKER:BUT I'M TELLING YOU, IHEAR IT OUT IN THESTREET.

THERE AREPEOPLE THAT ARESCARED TO DEATH.LARRY MILLS FEELSFEAR IN THE AIR WHENLOOKING AT THELONG-TERM IMPACTOF CORONAVIRUS NOTJUST ON HEALTH, BUTON HIS POCKETBOOK.LARRY MILLS/LOCALWORKER:YOU'RE OUT OF LUCK IFYOU DON'T HAVE ACOVID DIAGNOSISBECAUSE YOU'RE NOTGETTINGCOMPENSATED.THERE'S TWO NEWLAWS -- ONE STATE ANDONE FEDERAL -- AIMEDAT HELPING PEOPLEGET BY WHEN THEY'REOUT OF WORK.

WE DUGINTO THE FINE PRINTOF THESE LAWS TOFIND OUT WHO ISELIGIBLE.LARRY MILLS/LOCALWORKER:<ONLY IF WE AREDIAGNOSED WITH ACOVID CONFIRMATIONPOSITIVE TEST OR AQUARANTINE AS ARESULT OF THE ERIECOUNTY DEPARTMENTOF HEALTH ACTION.THAT'S RIGHT...THEFINE PRINT OF NEWYORK'S PAID LEAVELAW GIVES BETWEEN5 AND 14 DAYS OF SICKLEAVE DEPENDING ONTHE SIZE OF YOUREMPLOYER...BUT ITONLY APPLIES TOSOMEONE"WHO IS SUBJECT TOA MANDATORY ORPRECAUTIONARYORDER OFQUARANTINE" FROMTHE GOVERNMENT.LARRY MILLS/LOCALWORKER:I CAN UNDERSTANDTHAT PEOPLE COULDTAKE ADVANTAGE,COMPLETE ADVANTAGEOF THIS FOR PEOPLETO SAY, NO, I'MCHECKING OUT THETHREE WEEKS I'MGOING DOWN TOMYRTLE BEACH, AND I'MCOOLING MY HEELSWHILE I'M GETTINGPAID.ERIE COUNTYOFFICIALS HAVE NOTSAID HOW MANYCOMMISSIONER'SORDERS THEY HAVEGIVEN OUTMANDATINGQUARANTINE FORCOVID-19.BUT MILLS SAYSPUBLIC OFFICIALSSHOULD ALSO HELPPEOPLE WHO AREFOLLOWING ORDERSBY STAYING HOMEEVEN THOUGH THEYMAY NOT HAVE ACONFIRMED CASE.LARRY MILLS/LOCALWORKER:IF YOU TAKE THEINITIATIVE TO GO TO AHEALTH CLINIC, THE ERURGENT CARE ORYOUR PRIMARY CARETO BE SEEN FOR FLULIKE SYMPTOMS, THEYCAN VALIDATE THATVISIT.

THAT VISIT THENIS YOUR CERTIFICATETO APPLY FOR SHORTTERM FINANCIALASSISTANCE.SHORT OF THAT, HESAYS PEOPLE MAYSTART HEADING BACKTO WORK WHEN THEBILLS PILE UP.LARRY MILLS/LOCALWORKER:WHATEVER THEY CANDO BECAUSE THEY'VEGOT TO KEEP WORKINGBECAUSE THEY'VE GOTTO KEEP FEEDINGTHEIR FAMILIES.TAPED TAG:KEEP IN MIND WE'VEPOSTED BOTH OFTHESE BILLS TO OURWEBSITE,WKBW.COM...IN CASEYOU WANT TO READTHE FINE PRINT FORYOURSELF AND FIN